JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Millennium Family Fitness in Joplin gave members and the public the chance to try out some indoor exercise, and donate to charity while they're at it!

The fitness club worked together with the Joplin Humane Society to put on the Paws for a Cause event. They invited people to donate money and supplies to the humane society and participate in free group exercise events.

Club officials say their many members made the event a big success.

