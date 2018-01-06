Quantcast

Montgomery County Courthouse Damaged by Broken Pipe & Flooding

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
INDEPENDENCE, KANSAS -


A broken pipe on the fourth flood has  led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas.
These images  were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle. A waterline  on the fourth floor apparently ruptured sometime Friday night. The maintenance director discovered water cascading down steps this morning around 8:00 am. It has caused extensive damage bringing down ceiling tiles, hitting computers and other office equipment. Damage is estimated at one hundred thousand dollars or more. Hard copy records that dated back to 1869 may have been destroyed as they were stored on the fourth floor.

