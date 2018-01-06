Montgomery County Courthouse Damaged by Broken Pipe & Flooding

A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>
Sugar Rush Sweet Treats held a ribbon cutting to commemorate the grand opening of their new store, Saturday.More >>
Millennium Family Fitness in Joplin gave members and the public the chance to try out some indoor exercise, and donate to charity while they're at it!More >>
Some residents of Cowley County, Kansas want to make a major change to the way they handle local homelessness.More >>
Baxter Springs, KS police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a pharmacy. According to police the male suspect walked into Baxter Drug with a ski mask to conceal his identity and stole an undisclosed amount of property. He fled the scene on a BMX bike. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Baxter Springs Police at 620-856-2112.More >>
The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.More >>
Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under a 2016 bill that becomes law January 1, 2018.More >>
Eighteen years after two teenage girls disappeared in Welch, Oklahoma there are new details about the investigation.More >>
The Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament is a sixty-three year tradition that some say pays off big for the community. But it is also calling attention to a business need.More >>
The man accused of murdering three year old Jayda Kyle of Carl Junction, Missouri entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment today attended by Justice for Jayda protestors who marched at the courthouse.More >>
A group of people wearing Justice for Jayda t-shirts, marched outside the Jasper County courthouse and to the law offices of Judd McPherson this morning.More >>
Holiday food baskets were delivered drive-through style in Carthage today at the Salvation Army. The baskets include a turkey and the fixings. This year, they also added boxes of white castle hamburgers.More >>
The Bradleys and the Caring Hearts quilt group turn their craft into Christmas treasures and gifts that are a comfort to those in need.More >>
