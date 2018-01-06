Officer Cleared in Fatal Shooting

Kathy Crow is a first time volunteer with the CASA program. She's in training to be able to speak for a child going through the court system who has been abused or neglected. It's a program that's facing a shortage of volunteers in Northeast Oklahoma with around 25 current cases and only 14 volunteers on the staff. "There's a lot of responsibility there. You're speaking for someone who has very little voice" says Crow. "We develop relationships with the children as...

