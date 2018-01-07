Medical Marijuana Push

New Approach Missouri is pushing to get medical marijuana on the 2018 ballot. On Sunday, they trained people at the Quality Inn and Suites in Carthage to gather signatures for a petition that will do just that.

Trainees learned about the important facts they need to know, before hitting the streets to gather Missouri signatures. In order to get on the 2018 ballot, the petition will need 168,000 signatures from six of the eight congressional districts in the state of Missouri.