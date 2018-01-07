Medical Marijuana Push

Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
Pittsburg and Jomo Jazzercise celebrated one year of getting the people of Pittsburg in shape, this weekend.More >>
New Approach Missouri is pushing to get medical marijuana on the 2018 ballot.More >>
A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>
