All that Jazzercise

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Pittsburg and Jomo Jazzercise celebrated one year of getting the people of Pittsburg in shape, this weekend. They did it by hosting a party with some free jazzercise classes for newcomers.

Organizers are encouraging people to use jazzercise, as a way to keep those 2018 fitness resolutions. Jazzercise classes are open to people of all ages, and fitness levels. All you need, is a desire to get and stay healthy.

