Missouri Group Begins Push For Medical Cannabis On 2018 Ballot

Missouri Group Begins Push For Medical Cannabis On 2018 Ballot

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

The push is on to get medical marijuana legalized in Missouri. Today in Carthage the group New Approach Missouri was training people to collect signatures on petitions. Residents could pick up petition supplies and learn the latest statistics on medical cannabis. a nurse has been on a mission to get medical marijuana passed because her husband needed it  to treat his glaucoma..  

American Cannabis Nurses Association member Dolores Halbin says, "...he had been on all the possible medications for glaucoma in existence including seven surgeries. (He) was getting ready to have his eye removed and they kicked us out because our insurance didn't cover it. He grew his own, we were raided, he went to jail, he wasn't given medications in jail that he needed to sustain his own life including insulin and he died. So yes, i deeply know people that would be alive today if they would have had cannabis medicine. My husband would be... alive."

Signatures on petitions once completed need to be notarized. The event at the precious moments quality inn will be a regular event every two weeks. 

    •   
