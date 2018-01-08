Neosho Apartment Fire Forces Evacuation of 16 Units

A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.. Power was turned off so residents can't return right now. One apartment was destroyed, another had moderate damage and two others have water damage. Other units had minor smoke and water damage. The Missouri fire marshal ruled the fire accidental due to discarded smoking materials.

The following is a press release from the Neosho fire department:

The Neosho Fire Department received a call at 06:00 hours (01/07/17) for a structure fire at 3535 Beaumont Street. On arrival units found fire coming from the upstairs northeast apartment and attic area of Building C. Neosho Police Department assisted with evacuation of the families in Building C. Fire crews made the initial attack through the apartment stairway and ladder operations was set up to help with fire spread through the attic. Units from Redings Mill Fire Department and Goodman Fire Department provided assistants with extinguishing the fire. Red Cross was called to help with the immediate needs of the families displaced. The fire was called under control at 07:03 hours. Empire Electric was called to assist with turning power off to the building.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall was called in to assist with the investigation. The State Fire Marshall has ruled it accidental, due to discarded smoking materials.

Due to fire damage to the building, electrical power was lost to 16 units. One unit was completely destroyed, one with moderate damage, one with heavy water damage and one with minor water damage. 4 units received very minor smoke and water damage. The remaining 8 units lost power and will remain off until repairs to the electrical system for the building can be made.

All emergency units cleared at 09:52 hours and property was turned back over to management and occupants were allowed to return and gather belongings for those units not heavily affected.

No injuries were reported and all occupants accounted for. Fairway Management out of Columbia Missouri manages the apartments.

photos courtesy of Mayor Ben Baker



