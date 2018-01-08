Quantcast

Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home - KOAM TV 7

Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home. 
  Police say the attack took place in the thirteen hundred block of West Central in Carthage.  A 58 year old woman was assaulted.  
    She sustained non-life threatening injuries to her face and other areas of her upper body. She is being treated at the hospital and is in stable condition. 
    Authorities do not yet have a suspect and are consulting with the friends and family of the victim in hopes of finding new leads.

Carthage Police Communications Officer Chad Dininger said, "Our investigators will follow up on any leads. Any kind of suspect information that she can give us, we'll follow up with any relatives or family members or anybody that might know who she hangs around with. Her friends, her family, anybody that they might suspect to be a suspect  and we'll go talk to them to determine if we believe they are a suspect or not."
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home

    Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-01-08 05:28:41 GMT

    Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.    

    More >>

    Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.    

    More >>

  • Neosho Apartment Fire Forces Evacuation of 16 Units

    Neosho Apartment Fire Forces Evacuation of 16 Units

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-08 05:30:47 GMT

     A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho  forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.

    More >>

     A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho  forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.

    More >>

  • All that Jazzercise

    All that Jazzercise

    Sunday, January 7 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-08 03:01:28 GMT

    Pittsburg and Jomo Jazzercise celebrated one year of getting the people of Pittsburg in shape, this weekend. 

    More >>

    Pittsburg and Jomo Jazzercise celebrated one year of getting the people of Pittsburg in shape, this weekend. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.