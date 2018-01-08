Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home

A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
Pittsburg and Jomo Jazzercise celebrated one year of getting the people of Pittsburg in shape, this weekend.More >>
New Approach Missouri is pushing to get medical marijuana on the 2018 ballot.More >>
A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>
The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.More >>
Missourians have a better chance of getting prior convictions expunged from their record under a 2016 bill that becomes law January 1, 2018.More >>
Eighteen years after two teenage girls disappeared in Welch, Oklahoma there are new details about the investigation.More >>
The Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament is a sixty-three year tradition that some say pays off big for the community. But it is also calling attention to a business need.More >>
The man accused of murdering three year old Jayda Kyle of Carl Junction, Missouri entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment today attended by Justice for Jayda protestors who marched at the courthouse.More >>
A group of people wearing Justice for Jayda t-shirts, marched outside the Jasper County courthouse and to the law offices of Judd McPherson this morning.More >>
