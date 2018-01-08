Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home

Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.

Police say the attack took place in the thirteen hundred block of West Central in Carthage. A 58 year old woman was assaulted.

She sustained non-life threatening injuries to her face and other areas of her upper body. She is being treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities do not yet have a suspect and are consulting with the friends and family of the victim in hopes of finding new leads.

Carthage Police Communications Officer Chad Dininger said, "Our investigators will follow up on any leads. Any kind of suspect information that she can give us, we'll follow up with any relatives or family members or anybody that might know who she hangs around with. Her friends, her family, anybody that they might suspect to be a suspect and we'll go talk to them to determine if we believe they are a suspect or not."

