Pitt State Men Can't Keep Up with No. 1 Northwest

Release from Pittsburg State Athletics:

PITTSBURG -- Justin Pitts scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as the Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team defeated Pittsburg State University, 84-58, Saturday (Jan. 6) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



The Gorillas (9-6, 2-4 MIAA) led the Bearcats (13-1, 5-1 MIAA), 35-34, at halftime, but Northwest outscored Pitt State, 20-6, over the first 10 minutes of the second half to take control of the game.



Pitts scored 23 points and dished out eight assists to lead the Bearcats, who made 18 of 33 shots (.545) in the second half. Brett Dougherty added 19 points and Joey Witthus finished with 18, including 13 in the first half.



Xavier Adams had team highs of 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Gorillas. Demetrius Levarity returned from illness and scored 12 points. Pitt State shot 35.2 percent from the field in the game, making 19 of 54 shots overall.