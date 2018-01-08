Pitt State Men Can't Keep Up with No. 1 Northwest

Gorillas outscored Northwest 22-6 in second quarter and take control of the game.More >>
Gorillas outscored Northwest 22-6 in second quarter and take control of the game.More >>
Gorillas lead by one at half, but can't hold on falling 84-58.More >>
Gorillas lead by one at half, but can't hold on falling 84-58.More >>
Jenson Maydew's performance helps lead Lions to sixth-straight win.More >>
Jenson Maydew's performance helps lead Lions to sixth-straight win.More >>
Lions take down Griffons for third-straight win.More >>
Lions take down Griffons for third-straight win.More >>
Spencer scored her 1,000th point, and the Bulldogs beat Adrian 45-44.More >>
Spencer scored her 1,000th point, and the Bulldogs beat Adrian 45-44.More >>
Marque English finished with 26 points, including 20 in the first half.More >>
Marque English finished with 26 points, including 20 in the first half.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
Pittsburg and Jomo Jazzercise celebrated one year of getting the people of Pittsburg in shape, this weekend.More >>
Pittsburg and Jomo Jazzercise celebrated one year of getting the people of Pittsburg in shape, this weekend.More >>
New Approach Missouri is pushing to get medical marijuana on the 2018 ballot.More >>
New Approach Missouri is pushing to get medical marijuana on the 2018 ballot.More >>
A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>
A broken pipe on the fourth flood has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence, Kansas. These images were shared with us by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle.More >>