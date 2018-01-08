Quantcast

Pitt State Men Can't Keep Up with No. 1 Northwest - KOAM TV 7

Pitt State Men Can't Keep Up with No. 1 Northwest

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Release from Pittsburg State Athletics:

PITTSBURG -- Justin Pitts scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as the Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team defeated Pittsburg State University, 84-58, Saturday (Jan. 6) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.

The Gorillas (9-6, 2-4 MIAA) led the Bearcats (13-1, 5-1 MIAA), 35-34, at halftime, but Northwest outscored Pitt State, 20-6, over the first 10 minutes of the second half to take control of the game.

Pitts scored 23 points and dished out eight assists to lead the Bearcats, who made 18 of 33 shots (.545) in the second half. Brett Dougherty added 19 points and Joey Witthus finished with 18, including 13 in the first half.

Xavier Adams had team highs of 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Gorillas. Demetrius Levarity returned from illness and scored 12 points. Pitt State shot 35.2 percent from the field in the game, making 19 of 54 shots overall.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home

    Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-01-08 05:28:41 GMT

    Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.    

    More >>

    Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.    

    More >>

  • Neosho Apartment Fire Forces Evacuation of 16 Units

    Neosho Apartment Fire Forces Evacuation of 16 Units

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-08 05:30:47 GMT

     A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho  forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.

    More >>

     A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho  forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.

    More >>

  • All that Jazzercise

    All that Jazzercise

    Sunday, January 7 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-08 03:01:28 GMT

    Pittsburg and Jomo Jazzercise celebrated one year of getting the people of Pittsburg in shape, this weekend. 

    More >>

    Pittsburg and Jomo Jazzercise celebrated one year of getting the people of Pittsburg in shape, this weekend. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.