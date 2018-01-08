PSU Women Win Forth-Straight MIAA Contest Over Bearcats

RELEASE FROM PITT STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG -- The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team outscored visiting Northwest Missouri State University, 22-6, in the pivotal second quarter to take control and eventually pull away for a 78-53 victory Saturday (Jan. 6) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



The Gorillas (11-4, 4-2 MIAA) trailed 19-12 after the first quarter to the Bearcats (1-13, 0-6 MIAA), but Pitt State limited Northwest to just 14 points over the next 20 minutes of action to take a commanding 60-33 cushion.



Mikaela Burgess and Madison Northcutt both posted double doubles in the game for the Gorillas. Burgess finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Northcutt added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Athena Alvarado chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds.



The Gorillas outrebounded the Bearcats, 53-30, including a 20-5 advantage on the offensive glass. Pitt State shot 39.4 percent from the field in the game (28 of 71).



Tanya Meyer posted team highs of 14 points and eight rebounds for Northwest, while Kaylani Maiava also finished with 10 points. The Bearcats shot just 35.6 percent from the field in the contest (21 of 59).