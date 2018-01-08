KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-8

OFFICER HAMILTON RETURNS TO WORK+
- A Southeast Kansas officer badly burned on the line of duty will be able to return to work. Baxter Springs police officer Jimmy Hamilton returned home from the hospital in October and has been cleared for light duty and will return to work today. You may remember, he was severely burned during a crime back in September, when a man allegedly set fire to a woman as well as Hamilton and another officer.
CARTHAGE ASSAULT INVESTIGATION
- Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman. Police say the attack took place in the 1300 Block of West Central in Carthage. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries to her face and other areas of her upper body. Authorities do not yet have a suspect and are consulting with the friends and family of the victim in hopes of finding new leads.
SUGAR RUSH GRAND OPENING
- There's a new place in Pittsburg where you can go satisfy your sweet tooth. Sugar Rush Sweet Treats held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to commemorate the grand opening of its new store. The ice cream and candy shop is located downtown on the 700 Block of North Broadway Street. Sugar Rush Sweet Treats will be open for business Wednesday through Sunday every week.
POLAR VORTEX
- Some relief is on the way from the brutal cold that's enveloped much of the country of late. Record low temperatures were recorded up and down the east coast on Sunday. In most places, the mercury is expected to rise above freezing today.