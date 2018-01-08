Tank or Bank (Jan. 5-7, 2018)

The Last Jedi’s reign at the top of the box office is over. Thanks to the Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jumanji! Koam’s Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip review the top 5 movies making bank in theaters this past weekend plus at review of Tawnya’s “Tank or Bank” Predictions.

HOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE (Jan. 5-7, 2018)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $36 Million Insidious: The Lost Key $29.2 Million Star Wars: The Last Jedi $23.5 Million The Greatest Showman $13.8 Million Pitch Perfect 3 $10.2 Million

For complete Box Office Results go to BOX OFFICE MOJO.COM