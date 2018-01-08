Tank or Bank (Jan. 5-7, 2018)

The Last Jedi’s reign at the top of the box office is over. Thanks to the Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jumanji! Koam’s Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip review the top 5 movies making bank in theaters this past weekend plus at review of Tawnya’s “Tank or Bank” Predictions.
Monday, January 8 2018 9:49 AM EST2018-01-08 14:49:44 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 10:27 AM EST2018-01-05 15:27:36 GMT
This morning we learn more about a weekend benefit to help a life-long Riverton, Kansas resident. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with one of the event organizers, Ashley Groves, to find out how you can help Jim Gipson who was recently diagnosed with Stage Four Adenocarcinoma of the Esophagus that has metastasized to the brain. Jim is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis Missouri. Because of his diagnosis, Jim has been unable to work. Pr...More >>
Friday, January 5 2018 8:15 AM EST2018-01-05 13:15:43 GMT
KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview the 4th installment in the Insidious horror series. Tawnya also presents her box office Top 5 predictions. Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions: 1. Star Wars - The Last Jedi 2. Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle 3. The Greatest Showman 4. Pitch Perfect 3 5. Ferdinand Do you think they will tank or bank? For a list of local show times click here.
Tuesday, January 2 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-01-02 16:40:28 GMT
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi" takes the top spot at the box office to finish off 2017. The latest installment in the popular franchise beats out “Beauty and the Beast”as the top grossing film in North America for the year. KOAM’s Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip discuss the top five films of the weekend and we see how close Tawnya’s “Tank or Bank” predictions came… two weeks in a row! HOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE Weekend ...More >>
Friday, December 22 2017 8:34 AM EST2017-12-22 13:34:35 GMT
KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with the Executive Director of the Parsons Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Duncan, and the Parsons Entertainment Director, Matt Hoisington, to find out more about tonight's free Main Street Christmas Concert. It starts at 7:00pm at the Parsons Municipal Building and features the music of the Duke Mason Band. For more information call 620-421-6500 or visit the Parsons Chamber Facebook site.More >>
Friday, December 22 2017 8:50 AM EST2017-12-22 13:50:35 GMT
KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview the five new movies opening in 4-state theaters this weekend: Tawnya also presents her box office Top 5 predictions. Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions: 1. Star Do you think they will tank or bank? For a list of local showtimes click here.
Wednesday, December 20 2017 10:35 AM EST2017-12-20 15:35:51 GMT
Meet Grey and Suzie! These two Blue Heeler - Australian Shepard mixes are sisters who are about one-year old. As KOAM's Tawnya Bach finds out, they are currently available for adoption at the Golden Paw Pet Rescue in Joplin. Plus Pete and Marianne talk about a continued partnership with a Joplin Restaurant that's benefiting the local animal rescue. For more details about the Panda Express event or to see other dogs available for adoption you can check out Gold...
Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:17 AM EST2017-12-19 16:17:52 GMT
The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas helps fund 47 programs at 35 partner agencies in Jasper, Newton, Crawford, and Cherokee counties. This is the time of year where you can help the most. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Duane Dreiling, the organization's executive director, to find out how easy it is to make an end of the year donation.More >>
Friday, December 15 2017 10:51 AM EST2017-12-15 15:51:28 GMT
Running out of time to get your Christmas presents wrapped? Let the Mother to Mothers Ministry in Pittsburg do it for you! KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Cheryl Mayo to talk about the two weekend event kicking off tomorrow at Pittsburg’s Meadowbrook Mall. For more details about Mother to Mother Ministry click here.More >>
