Quantcast

Missouri Pays Interest On Late Refunds - KOAM TV 7

Missouri Pays Interest On Late Refunds

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    Missouri is paying out income tax refunds later and later because the state is short on cash.
    That's the finding of a state audit released by auditor Nicole Galloway Monday.
    State law requires interest be paid if refunds are not issued within 45 days of filing. 
    The audit says the state paid roughly $423,000 in interest on late refunds to nearly 155,000 taxpayers last fiscal year.
    That's up from fiscal year 2016, when the state paid about $306,000 in interest for about 83,000 late refunds.    
     Galloway's office says the state's cash reserve has gone down since the recession.

    
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Mall Security Guards Quit Over Alleged Safety Concerns

    Joplin Mall Security Guards Quit Over Alleged Safety Concerns

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:30 PM EST2018-01-09 00:30:59 GMT

    "My wife doesn't feel safe now.  Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."

    More >>

    "My wife doesn't feel safe now.  Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."

    More >>

  • Joplin Woman Dies in Police Custody

    Joplin Woman Dies in Police Custody

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:38 PM EST2018-01-09 00:38:21 GMT
    Colleen BlakeColleen Blake

    Investigators work to find out why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail. According to authorities 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She was incarcerated on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to pay city fines. The Barton County sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody.  No word yet on the cause of death.  

    More >>

    Investigators work to find out why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail. According to authorities 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She was incarcerated on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to pay city fines. The Barton County sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody.  No word yet on the cause of death.  

    More >>

  • Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home

    Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-01-08 05:28:41 GMT

    Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.    

    More >>

    Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.    

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.