Authorities Investigate Death of Barton County Inmate

Investigators are trying to determine why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail Friday.

Authorities say 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. Blake was the only occupant of the cell.

He had been in custody since November ninth on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, failure to pay city fines and contempt of court.

The Barton County Sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody.

An autopsy is to be conducted in Kansas City.

------

FOLLOWING IS A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE BARTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

January 6 at 5:33pm ·

In the early morning hours of 01-06-2018 a Jailer at the Barton County Sheriff's Office went to conduct a check of the inmates and located a female inmate deceased in her cell. The deceased inmate is a Colleen A. Blake, age 33, of Joplin, Mo and she was the only occupant of the cell. The next of Kin has been contacted and has been advised of the death. The Sheriff contacted the Vernon County Sheriff Jason Moser and asked for an agency assist to do an independent investigation on the in custody death. An investigator came from Vernon County Sheriff's Office and investigated the death. The body has been sent to Frontier Forensic in Kansas City for an autopsy. Blake was incarcerated in the Barton County Jail on criminal charges of Tampering with a motor vehicle, city charges of failure to pay fines and contempt of court. She had been incarcerated in the Barton County Jail since 11-09-2017.