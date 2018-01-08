Quantcast

Authorities Investigate Death of Barton County Inmate - KOAM TV 7

Authorities Investigate Death of Barton County Inmate

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    Investigators are trying to determine why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail Friday.
    Authorities say 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning.  Blake was the only occupant of the cell.
    He had been in custody since November ninth on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, failure to pay city fines and contempt of court.
    The Barton County Sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody.
    An autopsy is to be conducted in Kansas City.

------    
FOLLOWING IS A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE BARTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

January 6 at 5:33pm · 
In the early morning hours of 01-06-2018 a Jailer at the Barton County Sheriff's Office went to conduct a check of the inmates and located a female inmate deceased in her cell. The deceased inmate is a Colleen A. Blake, age 33, of Joplin, Mo and she was the only occupant of the cell. The next of Kin has been contacted and has been advised of the death. The Sheriff contacted the Vernon County Sheriff Jason Moser and asked for an agency assist to do an independent investigation on the in custody death. An investigator came from Vernon County Sheriff's Office and investigated the death. The body has been sent to Frontier Forensic in Kansas City for an autopsy. Blake was incarcerated in the Barton County Jail on criminal charges of Tampering with a motor vehicle, city charges of failure to pay fines and contempt of court. She had been incarcerated in the Barton County Jail since 11-09-2017.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Mall Security Guards Quit Over Alleged Safety Concerns

    Joplin Mall Security Guards Quit Over Alleged Safety Concerns

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:30 PM EST2018-01-09 00:30:59 GMT

    "My wife doesn't feel safe now.  Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."

    More >>

    "My wife doesn't feel safe now.  Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."

    More >>

  • Joplin Woman Dies in Police Custody

    Joplin Woman Dies in Police Custody

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:38 PM EST2018-01-09 00:38:21 GMT
    Colleen BlakeColleen Blake

    Investigators work to find out why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail. According to authorities 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She was incarcerated on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to pay city fines. The Barton County sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody.  No word yet on the cause of death.  

    More >>

    Investigators work to find out why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail. According to authorities 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She was incarcerated on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to pay city fines. The Barton County sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody.  No word yet on the cause of death.  

    More >>

  • Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home

    Carthage Police Investigate Assault on Woman at Home

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-01-08 05:28:41 GMT

    Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.    

    More >>

    Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.    

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.