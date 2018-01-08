Brownback To Deliver State Of The State Address

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback is to deliver the annual State of the State address Tuesday evening and lay out budget proposals Wednesday.

Tuesday's address is to be broadcast live on the governor's YouTube channel

Brownback says the budget and school funding proposals will be his, though Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer had more input than usual.

Colyer is in line to succeed Brownback if Brownback is confirmed by the U.S. Senate to an ambassador's post. However Brownback has said he won't step down as governor until his confirmation.



Budgetary matters will be a big concern for the state over the next year.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in October that the state's education funding is insufficient under the state constitution.

Lawmakers last year raised income taxes by roughly $600 million a year to help balance the budget. Legislative leaders see little support among lawmakers for another tax hike. Yet they also don't want to make deep cuts in other parts of the budget to free up money for schools.

Brownback will present budget recommendations to lawmakers on Wednesday. That will include a plan by Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer and the Dept. for Children and Families Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel. They are proposing an extra $16.5 million on child welfare services over the next 18 months. Funding would go towards:

Hiring more child welfare workers and investigators

Community services for families

Finding places for abused and neglected children to stay

Hiring a consultant for a top-to-bottom review

Colyer and Meier-Hummel said federal fund would cover $8 million of the new spending.



