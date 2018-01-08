KBCA Rankings (1/8)

Quantcast

The latest KBCA rankings were released on Monday afternoon. A pair of local teams that weren't ranked last week made the cut this week. The Girard girls are back in the 4A-DII rankings at #9, while the Baxter Springs boys made their first appearance at #10 in 4A-DII. Below are the complete rankings.

6A Girls

1. Wichita South
2. Olathe East
3. Manhattan
4. Derby
5.Washburn Rural
6. Gardner-Edgerton
7.Lawrence
8. Olathe Northwest

9. Olathe South

10. Hutchinson

5A Girls

1.   Lansing

2.   Shawnee Mill Valley

3.   St. Thomas Aquinas

4.   Newton

5.   Bishop Carroll

6.   Maize

7.   Topeka-Highland Park

8.   Olathe West

9.   Leavenworth

10.   Liberal

 

4A D1-Girls

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. McPherson
  3. KC Piper

4.    Labette County

5.    Abilene

6.    Towanda-Circle

7.    Hays

8.    Andover Central

9.    Spring Hill

10.   Augusta

4A D2-Girls

  1. Baldwin
  2. Holton
  3. Andale
  4. Clay Center
  5. Marysville
  6. Jefferson West
  7. Burlington
  8. Topeka-Hayden

  9.    Girard

10.    Santa Fe Trail       

 

3A Girls

1.  Haven
2.  Garden Plain
3.  Nemaha Central

4.  Council Grove
5.  Halstead
6.  Thomas More Prep
7.  Beloit
8.  Scott Community                        
9.  Eskridge-Mission Valley

10. Kingman

                                         

2A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Wabaunsee

4. Hoxie

5. Meade

6. Smith Center

7.  Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

8.  Elbing-Berean Academy

9.  Holton-Jackson Heights

10.  Howard-West Elk

 
1A-Div 1-Girls

  1. Hanover
  2. Coldwater-South Central
  3. Centralia
  4. Frankfort
  5. Rural Vista
  6. Montezuma-South Gray

7.    St. Paul

8.    Stockton

9.    Valley Falls

10.  Sylvan-Lucas

1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Rexford-Golden Plains

2. Cunningham

3. Ingalls

4. Hartford

5. Quinter

6.  Waverly

7.  Attica

8.  Wilson

9.  Otis Bison

10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

6A Boys

1.  OP-Blue Valley NW

2.  Lawrence Free State

3.  Wichita Southeast

4.  OP-Blue Valley North

5.  Olathe Northwest

6.  Derby

7.  Lawrence

8.  Manhattan

9.  Wichita North

10. Shawnee Mission South

5A Boys

1.  Wichita Heights

2.  Goddard Eisenhower

3.  Salina Central

4.  Maize South

5.  Emporia

6.  Topeka-Highland Park

7.  Pittsburg

8.  KC Schlagle

9.  Topeka West

10.  St. James Academy

  

4A-Div 1-Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. McPherson

3. Ottawa

4. Wamego

5. Augusta

6. Bonner Springs

7. Labette County

8. Andover Central

9. KC Piper

10. Basehor-Linwood

4A-Div 2-Boys

1.  Wichita Trinity

2.  Topeka-Hayden

3.  Holcomb

4.  Andale

5.  Wichita Collegiate

6.  Rock Creek

7.  Marysville

8. Burlington

9. Girard

10.  Baxter Springs

3A Boys

1. Cheney

2. Hesston

3. Nemaha Central

4. Belle Plaine

5. Halstead

6. Perry-Lecompton

7.  Silver Lake

8.  St. Mary’s

9.  Phillipsburg

10.  Hays- TMP

2A Boys

1.  Central Plains

2.  Hoxie

3.  Lyndon

4.  Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

5.  Elbing-Berean Academy

6.  Burlingame

7.  Hillsboro

8.  Ness City

9.  Jefferson County North

10.  Yates Center

1A Div. 1 Boys

1.  Hanover

2.  Montezuma-South Gray

3.  St. John

4.  Doniphan West

5.  Centralia

6.  Rural Vista

7.  Rawlins County

8.  St. Paul

9.  Osborne

10.  Clifton-Clyde

1A Div. 2 Boys

1.  McPherson-Elyria Christian

2.  Logan

3.  Attica

4.  Almena-Northern Valley

5.  Rozel-Pawnee Heights

6.  Otis-Bison

7.  Kiowa-South Barber

8.  Southern Cloud-(Miltonvale-Glasco)

9.  Wilson

10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

