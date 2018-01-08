New York door-to-door salesman permanently banned from doing business in Kansas

A New York man operating as a door-to-door salesman has been permanently banned from doing business in Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.



Jawad Yahya, a/k/a Mohammad Yahya, a/k/a Yahya Jaward and Yaja Collection, Inc., a foreign corporation, d/b/a Yahya Liquidation Sales, d/b/a Liquidation Station, d/b/a Nationwide Liquidation, was permanently banned from operating as a door-to-door salesman in the State of Kansas. District Judge Larry D. Hendricks approved the default judgment last week in Shawnee County District Court after Yahya failed to respond to a lawsuit filed against him. Yahya was also ordered to pay the attorney general’s investigation costs and a civil penalty.



Schmidt accused Yahya of making door-to-door sales of counterfeit merchandise, such as athletic apparel, perfume, jewelry and electronics. He promoted sales events from state-to-state primarily selling counterfeit goods. Although the 2015 sale in Topeka was at a rented location and not conducted house-to-house, it was not in compliance with Kansas door-to-door sales laws and was considered a door-to-door sale because it was not at the seller’s fixed place of business. Yahya has previously been convicted of selling counterfeit goods in at least three other states. He is currently serving time in a federal prison in Mississippi.



More tips on staying safe from fraudulent door-to-door sales are available on the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org. A copy of the default judgment is available at http://bit.ly/2AHcbrO.