Ball to celebrate MLK

A first-time event is planned for Jan. 20 in an effort to celebrate civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Ball will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Crimson and Gold Ballroom in the Overman Student Center, and will be open to PSU students, faculty, staff, and the community.

"We wanted to put this event together to create a tangible yearly tradition to commemorate the dream of Martin Luther King Jr.," said Harold Wallace, assistant director of Student Diversity Programs in the Office of Student Diversity.

The event is a collaboration of that office and the PSU Black Student Association.

"It is a formal event, so you can expect some of the finest in fashion including suits, dresses, and other formal attire," Wallace said. "There will be artistic interpretations of one of Dr. King's quotes performed by multiple students in the areas of poetry, music, dance, and art."

Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served and a live DJ will be on hand for entertainment.