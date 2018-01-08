Ball to celebrate MLK

"My wife doesn't feel safe now. Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."More >>
Investigators work to find out why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail. According to authorities 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She was incarcerated on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to pay city fines. The Barton County sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody. No word yet on the cause of death.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
Pittsburg and Jomo Jazzercise celebrated one year of getting the people of Pittsburg in shape, this weekend.More >>
New Approach Missouri is pushing to get medical marijuana on the 2018 ballot.More >>
A first-time event is planned for Jan. 20 in an effort to celebrate civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The Martin Luther King Jr. Ball will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Crimson and Gold Ballroom in the Overman Student Center, and will be open to PSU students, faculty, staff, and the community. "We wanted to put this event together to create a tangible yearly tradition to commemorate the dream of Martin Luther KingMore >>
Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department will host their 9th Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Santa’s Workshop this Saturday, December 2, in the lower level of Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. The Holiday Craft Fair, which runs from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, features a variety of holiday vendors selling artisan and handmade crafts. This craft fair provides a one-stop-shop for those needing one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for family and frie...More >>
