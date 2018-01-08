Quantcast

Joplin Woman Dies in Police Custody

Barton County, MO -

Investigators work to find out why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail. According to authorities 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She was incarcerated on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to pay city fines. The Barton County sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody.  No word yet on the cause of death.
 

