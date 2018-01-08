MSSU's Carr Named MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week

Katie Scott had 26 points for the Bulldogs in their 57-54 win over Republic.More >>
Carr averaged 24 points per game last week, and helped the Lions beat #1 Northwest Missouri.More >>
The Girard girls and Baxter Springs boys made the rankings this week.More >>
Gorillas outscored Northwest 22-6 in second quarter and take control of the game.More >>
Gorillas lead by one at half, but can't hold on falling 84-58.More >>
Jenson Maydew's performance helps lead Lions to sixth-straight win.More >>
"My wife doesn't feel safe now. Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."More >>
Investigators work to find out why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail. According to authorities 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She was incarcerated on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to pay city fines. The Barton County sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody. No word yet on the cause of death.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
Pittsburg and Jomo Jazzercise celebrated one year of getting the people of Pittsburg in shape, this weekend.More >>
New Approach Missouri is pushing to get medical marijuana on the 2018 ballot.More >>
