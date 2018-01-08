Quantcast

Kansas & Recent U-Haul Study

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Kansas was the No. 38 Growth State for 2017, according to U-Haul data analyzing the past year's U.S. migration trends.

Year-over-year arrivals of one-way U-Haul truck rentals dropped by 3 percent while departures dropped by 2 percent from Kansas' 2016 numbers.

Arriving trucks accounted for 49.7 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Kansas, which was ranked No. 20 in growth for 2016 and No. 43 for 2015.

Growth States are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul truck rentals entering a state versus leaving a state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 1.7 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.

Texas was the No. 1 Growth State for the second year in a row. Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina and Tennessee rounded out the top five, and North Carolina ranked seventh, continuing a strong growth movement in the Southeast.

View the entire 2017 U-Haul Growth States rankings, plus other migration trends reports including the top U.S. Growth Cities, at myuhaulstory.com.

While migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul growth data is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents.

Fort Scott, Leavenworth and Winfield were among Kansas's leading cities for more arrivals than departures of one-way U-Haul trucks. Find U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers in Kansas at uhaul.com/locations.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour - day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

