Big Plans This Summer For Webb City's King Jack Park

Updated:

    It's been years in the making, but now, Webb City says King Jack Park is ready for new adventures this summer.
    The city is wrapping up a number of improvement projects to draw more people to the park.

King Jack Park - it's the unofficial "heart" of Webb City.
City Administrator Carl Francis: "The council has been very aggressive in making sure that the park is improved on and utilized."
In it's aggressive stance, remediation efforts are completed, meaning grass is back in place of what were mountains of dirt...
leaving a park that's attractive, and inviting for residents.
Francis:  "We're working with the park board to try and finalize some plans right now just to start utilizing king jack park in a better way in which it has in the past, Dawson Drive completion now has really made it more available more accessible."
In those plans, a summer concert series...a *free* summer concert series, which they hope to feature on the first Thursday of every month starting in May.
But their plans don't stop there...
Francis: "We have a comprehensive plan that we're trying to at least, use as a guideline for future projects in the park, there's lots of things on there from a community building to additional ball fields and those kinds of things, but we're going to continue to working to improve the park."
Improvements the city hopes will reinvigorate the energy in the park, once things start to warm up a bit.

The city is also planning on expanding parking around the farmer's market to accommodate extra visitors this summer.

Chris Warner
Reporter

