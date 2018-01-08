2 Carl Junction Wins Conference Opener

The Carl Junction girls were out for revenge Monday night in their COC-Large opener against Republic. The Tigers were one of just four teams to beat the Bulldogs last season.

They got their revenge, beating Republic 57-54.

Carl Junction got off to a good start, scoring the first 8 points of the game and taking a 7 point lead into the second quarter. However, the second quarter was all Republic. The Tigers stormed back to take a one point lead into the break.

Carl Junction took the lead back in the third quarter, and held a four point advantage going to the fourth.

In the fourth quarter the Bulldogs stretched the lead to as much as nine, but the Tigers came back and made it a three point game with under a minute left. A Halli Bartlsmeyer three-pointer missed just before the buzzer for the Tigers and the Bulldogs hung on to win it 57-54.

Katie Scott had a big night for CJ, scoring 26 points, including 10 at the free throw line. Megan Scott was the only other Bulldog in double figures, scoring 11 on the night. Taylor Hughes finished the game with 8 points,

Next up for Carl Junction, they'll be on the road against #5 Branson Friday night.