Proposal Would Lower Oklahoma Utility Bills

Utility bills in Oklahoma could drop if a member of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission gets his way.
Commissioner Bob Anthony says he supports cutting rates charged by five public utilities in the state to prevent windfall profits that he says would result due to lower federal corporate tax rates.
Anthony released a statement Monday saying he believes ratepayers need lower rates after the new corporate tax rates went into effect Jan. 1 and "not just IOUs to be paid later."
The utilities affected would be Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Natural Gas, CenterPoint Energy and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas.
Attorney General Mike Hunter's office has asked the commission to consider cutting rates to reflect the new law that cut the highest corporate income taxes from 35 percent to 21 percent.
The commission will consider the request Tuesday.
