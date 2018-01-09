Proposal Would Lower Threshold For Oklahoma Tax Hikes

An Oklahoma lawmaker wants voters to amend the state constitution to lower the number of lawmakers required to approve revenue-raising measures.

Republican House Speaker Pro Tempore Harold Wright says the current threshold has stymied lawmakers' ability to raise revenue to adequately provide for core services like public education. In November, a plan to hike taxes to plug a hole in the state budget fell five votes short.

Currently, a revenue-raising measure requires approval by three-fourths of the Legislature. That requirement was approved by Oklahoma voters in 1992.

Wright's plan calls for a statewide vote on a proposal to lower that requirement to three-fifths of lawmakers, the same threshold required for school bond issues.

Wright, of Weatherford, says the current requirement is so steep it has stymied efforts to provide for core services such as roads and bridges, public safety, education, public health and corrections.



