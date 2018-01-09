Proposal Would Lower Threshold For Oklahoma Tax Hikes

An Oklahoma lawmaker wants voters to amend the state constitution to lower the number of lawmakers required to approve revenue-raising measures.
Republican House Speaker Pro Tempore Harold Wright says the current threshold has stymied lawmakers' ability to raise revenue to adequately provide for core services like public education. In November, a plan to hike taxes to plug a hole in the state budget fell five votes short.
Currently, a revenue-raising measure requires approval by three-fourths of the Legislature. That requirement was approved by Oklahoma voters in 1992.
Wright's plan calls for a statewide vote on a proposal to lower that requirement to three-fifths of lawmakers, the same threshold required for school bond issues.
Wright, of Weatherford, says the current requirement is so steep it has stymied efforts to provide for core services such as roads and bridges, public safety, education, public health and corrections.
Law enforcement members say they're stretched during certain times of the day.More >>
A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas. It's a boarding school. While more common in European countries and northeastern United States, the endeavor is the work of two men who’ve personally experienced boarding school.More >>
"My wife doesn't feel safe now. Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."More >>
Investigators work to find out why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail. According to authorities 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She was incarcerated on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to pay city fines. The Barton County sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody. No word yet on the cause of death.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
