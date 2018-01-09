Quantcast

Brownback Expected To Discuss Kansas School Funding Tuesday - KOAM TV 7

Brownback Expected To Discuss Kansas School Funding Tuesday

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    Kansas lawmakers are waiting to see what Republican Gov. Sam Brownback proposes on funding for public schools when he delivers his final State of the State address at 5:00 pm Tuesday.
    Brownback's speech to a joint session of the Legislature is to be streamed live on the governor's YouTube page.
    Lawmakers face a mandate from Kansas Supreme Court to boost spending on public schools.
    The court ruled in October that the state's education funding is inadequate under the state constitution even after lawmakers phased in a $293 million increase over two years to increase it to $4.3 billion a year.
      Brownback has said he'll have a school funding plan without hinting at the details. He plans to outline his full budget recommendations for lawmakers Wednesday.
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.