Brownback Expected To Discuss Kansas School Funding Tuesday

Kansas lawmakers are waiting to see what Republican Gov. Sam Brownback proposes on funding for public schools when he delivers his final State of the State address at 5:00 pm Tuesday.

Brownback's speech to a joint session of the Legislature is to be streamed live on the governor's YouTube page.

Lawmakers face a mandate from Kansas Supreme Court to boost spending on public schools.

The court ruled in October that the state's education funding is inadequate under the state constitution even after lawmakers phased in a $293 million increase over two years to increase it to $4.3 billion a year.

Brownback has said he'll have a school funding plan without hinting at the details. He plans to outline his full budget recommendations for lawmakers Wednesday.

