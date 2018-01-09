Brownback Expected To Discuss Kansas School Funding Tuesday

Kansas lawmakers are waiting to see what Republican Gov. Sam Brownback proposes on funding for public schools when he delivers his final State of the State address at 5:00 pm Tuesday.
Brownback's speech to a joint session of the Legislature is to be streamed live on the governor's YouTube page.
Lawmakers face a mandate from Kansas Supreme Court to boost spending on public schools.
The court ruled in October that the state's education funding is inadequate under the state constitution even after lawmakers phased in a $293 million increase over two years to increase it to $4.3 billion a year.
Brownback has said he'll have a school funding plan without hinting at the details. He plans to outline his full budget recommendations for lawmakers Wednesday.
Law enforcement members say they're stretched during certain times of the day.More >>
A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas. It's a boarding school. While more common in European countries and northeastern United States, the endeavor is the work of two men who’ve personally experienced boarding school.More >>
"My wife doesn't feel safe now. Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."More >>
Investigators work to find out why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail. According to authorities 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She was incarcerated on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to pay city fines. The Barton County sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody. No word yet on the cause of death.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
