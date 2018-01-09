Quantcast

JPD vs. JFD Basketball Game Coming - KOAM TV 7

JPD vs. JFD Basketball Game Coming

JPD vs. JFD Basketball Game Coming

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Members of the Joplin Police Department will go head to head against members of the Joplin Fire Department in a charity basketball game this month.

The inaugural "Guns & Hoses" game will take place at Joplin High School at 6:00 pm on Saturday, January 27.

Tickets are $5 and there will also be fan participation games.

Proceeds will benefit Joplin Bright Futures.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.