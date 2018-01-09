Bogina, McVey Earn State Recognition

Fort Scott's Tracey Bogina and Yates Center's Rex McVey earned state recognition over the weekend.

The Kansas Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association named Bogina the 4A girls Cross Country Coach of the Year. Bogina led the team to an SEK league championship, a regional championship and a third place finish at state.

As for McVey, he was named the 2A boys Cross Country Coach of the Year. He coached the Wildcats to the state championship this past season, after finishing third at the state level in 2016.