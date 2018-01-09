The Joplin Recycling Center Offers New Self-Serve Document Destruction

If you have a bunch of unnecessary personal papers lying around that you've been waiting to shred, you're in luck. The Joplin Recycling Center is replacing its shredding machine with a locked 96 gallon container that will be switched out every week. Like the shredder, it's self-serve, but now you can drop up to 200 pages at a time instead of the usual 16. CRC shredding will securely dispose of the documents in the container on a weekly basis.
"The truck is very secure, the location where they take it to is very secure and it gets mixed with other paper, it gets shredded down even smaller, it gets mixed with water to create a pulp before its made into another product. So it goes through a lot more than what our old system used to do."
You can securely recycle your important documents by bringing them by the recycling center during office hours.
