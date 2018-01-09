Joplin & Carthage Humane Societies Concerned About Commission Comments

Jasper County Commissioners have decided to *not* give tax payer funding to the Carthage Humane Society.

At least not for now.

The reason the commission did not fund the Carthage Humane Society is pretty cut and dry.

John Bartosh, Jasper County Presiding Commissioner: "This humane society out here has had issues for a long long time, they had the attorney general down here at one time, so, we decided to quit funding it until things got straightened up."

So, they issued an ultimatum.

Bartosh: "We give her two months, and told her to come back and see us, that's more than likely going to happen if she can keep it going like she's going, everybody says she's doing a great job."

But, when we sat down with Deborah Bell, says she was at that meeting and until we told her about the time frame, she had never heard about it.

Deborah Bell, Director, Carthage Humane Society: "That's the first I've heard of this, and I've not heard from anybody from Jasper County, my thoughts immediately go to perhaps, this is something that should have been looked into two months ago before you establish the budget to see how things were."

The other argument made was if there was a need for two humane societies in Jasper County.

Bell: "I can't imagine not being aware that that is a need within jasper county, simply because of the amount of calls that we take everyday is growing."

If there was only one...it would be Joplin...and they say they're at capacity year round...

Lysa Boston, Director, Joplin Humane Society: "So, to think that we might be the only one that would be able to help, I can't even fathom how we would do it, we would have to find money somewhere to expand, there's just no more room at the inn."

Commissioner Bartosh did change his mind on that need...a little.

Bartosh: "I don't know if there is, it seems funny to me that you would have two buildings and two sets of staff, but, since then, I have found out from a lot of people that it is very needed in Jasper County, so, if we need two of them we need two of them that's fine."

Bell says she hopes that people will continue to support the Carthage facility through donations while they wait for the county to re-examine their funding.

