Baxter Springs & Columbus Split

The Columbus girls got back to .500 on Tuesday night, beating Baxter Springs 62-52.

Macy Gray finished with 25 points for the Titans, while Morgan Cassidy added 18. For Baxter Springs, Delaney Barnes scored a game-high 26 points.

On the boys side, it was the first game for Baxter Springs since making the state rankings. In the latest KBCA poll released on Monday, the Lions earned the #10 spot in class 4A-DII.

Baxter had no problems with Columbus, winning big 73-46.