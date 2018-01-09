Pittsburg Wins Showdown @ Labette County

Quantcast

The Pittsburg Purple Dragons hit the road for a top ten matchup against the Labette County Grizzlies on Tuesday night. In the latest KBCA poll released on Monday, both teams were ranked #7 in the state in their respective classes. Pittsburg was #7 in 5A, Labette County #7 in class 4A-DII.

The Dragons picked up the win 57-42. Marque English had 24 points for Pittsburg. Gavyn Elkamil added 13 points, and Chase Curtis pitched in 10.

For Labette County, Magic Reliford scored 22 points.

