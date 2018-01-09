Pittsburg Wins Showdown @ Labette County

The Gorillas will be on the road against Lincoln on Thursday, looking to rebound from Saturday's loss to #1 Northwest Missouri.More >>
The Gorillas will be on the road against Lincoln on Thursday, looking to rebound from Saturday's loss to #1 Northwest Missouri.More >>
The Gorillas will be on the road against Lincoln and Lindenwood this week.More >>
The Gorillas will be on the road against Lincoln and Lindenwood this week.More >>
Marque English led the way for Pittsburg, scoring 24 points against the Grizzlies.More >>
Marque English led the way for Pittsburg, scoring 24 points against the Grizzlies.More >>
Macy Gray scored 25 points for the Titans in their 62-52 win over Baxter Springs.More >>
Macy Gray scored 25 points for the Titans in their 62-52 win over Baxter Springs.More >>
Both cross country coaches earned state coach of the year honors in their respective classes.More >>
Both cross country coaches earned state coach of the year honors in their respective classes.More >>
Katie Scott had 26 points for the Bulldogs in their 57-54 win over Republic.More >>
Katie Scott had 26 points for the Bulldogs in their 57-54 win over Republic.More >>
Law enforcement members say they're stretched during certain times of the day.More >>
Law enforcement members say they're stretched during certain times of the day.More >>
A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas. It's a boarding school. While more common in European countries and northeastern United States, the endeavor is the work of two men who’ve personally experienced boarding school.More >>
A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas. It's a boarding school. While more common in European countries and northeastern United States, the endeavor is the work of two men who’ve personally experienced boarding school.More >>
"My wife doesn't feel safe now. Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."More >>
"My wife doesn't feel safe now. Even when I worked there, she still didn't feel safe."More >>
Investigators work to find out why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail. According to authorities 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She was incarcerated on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to pay city fines. The Barton County sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody. No word yet on the cause of death.More >>
Investigators work to find out why a Joplin woman died while in the Barton County Missouri jail. According to authorities 33-year-old Colleen Blake was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She was incarcerated on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to pay city fines. The Barton County sheriff has called in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation to find out why Blake died in custody. No word yet on the cause of death.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
Carthage police investigate an assault on a woman at her own home.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>
A fire at the Hampton apartments in Neosho forced more than a dozen people from their homes. The fire on Beaumont street happened around six a.m. Sunday morning in Building C. Neosho police helped evacuate residents from sixteen units.More >>