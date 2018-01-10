Lawsuit Grows Against Joplin School District

Two new alleged victims are named in an lawsuit against a former Joplin teacher and the school district.

The lawsuit was filed against the district and Amanda Schweitzer, the former Joplin North Middle School teacher accused of having sex with a student. It was originally filed by the mother of an alleged victim in December. The suit now includes another child of that mother.. and an additional mother and child.

The suit alleges the district "failed to take steps to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment by its faculty." Documents allege in one incident at the school, Schweitzer ran her hand through the student's hair and nibbled on his ear.

The mothers are asking for a jury trial in the suit.

