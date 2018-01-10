Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins Selected to Chair Subcommittee on Oversight

Washington, D.C. - Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (KS-02), was selected as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. The Subcommittee's jurisdiction includes oversight of the Internal Revenue Service and the taxpayer experience. Jenkins released the following statement after the selection:

"The opportunity to hold a chairmanship is a tremendous honor, and I am humbled to take up this new role.

"As we come off the heels of generational tax reform, we must take the next steps to ensure the Internal Revenue Service is doing its job, which is to help taxpayers, not entrap them. As a CPA, I understand the difficulties many taxpayers have experienced when working with the IRS to simply file their taxes. I look forward to addressing these challenges and working to see our efforts through so the taxpaying experience is simpler and fairer which all Americans deserve."

Congresswoman Jenkins also remains a member of the Subcommittee on Health.