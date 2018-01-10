Quantcast

Mercy Wellness Speaker Series This Week

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Mercy Wellness Speaker Series: Plastic Surgery

What: Free lunch and learn with Dr. David Gray

When: Noon to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018

Where: Mercy Hospital Joplin - Conference Center, second floor near gift shop

Thinking about plastic surgery? Mercy has the only board-certified plastic surgeon in Joplin specializing in plastic surgery. Join Dr. David Gray as he discusses the many services Mercy offers.

