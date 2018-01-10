Special Olympics Hoops Tourney Coming to Neosho and Joplin

Special Olympics Missouri regional basketball tournaments will be held in Neosho (Saturday, January 27) and Joplin (Saturday, February 10).

Games in Neosho will be held at the high school and middle school, while a number of venues in Joplin will host tournament games.

Volunteers are needed to help keep score & run the clock, help teams check-in, evaluate games, be assistants for individual and team skill drills, among many others.