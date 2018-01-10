Jasper County Commissioners Decide to Join Multi-County Lawsuit

Parsons High school was a brief lockdown this morning. According to school officials police were notified that there was going to be a shooting today at the high school around 10am. The school was placed on lockdown as police search the area. The students were released at 11am. At this time police are conducting a thorough search of the building. The schools says the student safety is their priority and that all students who came to school went home toda...More >>
According to Joplin Police Department officers were called to 1301 South Maiden Lane early Thursday for a suspicious vehicle. A male suspect ran from the vehicle into the woods. Other occupants in the car were detained. After investigating the vehicle was found to be stolen. There is no substantial threat to public safety in the area, but was a large police presence initially. Joplin Police report Wednesday night Miami Nation Tribal Police attempted to stop a vehicle ...More >>
Fire breaks out at the Wyandotte Schools bus barn, forcing the district to cancel classes until Tuesday. This photo shared on Facebook by the Wyandotte School District shows the aftermath of a late night fire at the district's bus barn. According to the Wyandotte Fire Chief, the fire started just before 11pm. The blaze destroyed 11 buses. The chief says the school district is working with insurance to get rental buses in time for classes to resume on Tuesday af...More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens admits he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet. The governor and his wife released a statement Wednesday night following a report from our CBS sister station in St. Louis, KMOV, that said Greitens had a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015. According to KMOV's report, the woman's ex-husband alleged Greitens photographed he...More >>
Two new alleged victims are named in an lawsuit against a former Joplin teacher and the school district. The lawsuit was filed against the district and Amanda Schweitzer, the former Joplin North Middle School teacher accused of having sex with a student. It was originally filed by the mother of an alleged victim in December. The suit now includes another child of that mother.. and an additional mother and child. The suit alleges the district "failed to take steps to prevent sex...More >>
