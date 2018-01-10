Community Forum Puts the Focus on Teen Suicide

A community forum in Joplin is putting the focus on teen suicide.
Sadly, it's an issue that has become all too common in the news in recent months.
Two Joplin High School students have taken their own lives since the beginning of December. There has also been a total of four suicides in Joplin and Carthage since the beginning of the school year.
Tonight's forum was organized by Southern Lights Counseling, and focused on discussing the causes of teen suicide and coming up with possible solutions.
Gail Roberson, Director of Southern Lights Counseling, says that the solution to the issue is complex because suicide is a complex issue.
She said," We have asked why of professionals tonight, we have asked why of family tonight, we have asked why of peers tonight, of the school personnel tonight, and what we are coming up with is it is complex, and there is no one answer. But we are looking for solutions. That's where we need to focus."
Roberson adds that even though the issue is complex, there are signs that can serve as warnings to thoughts of suicide, such as depression and other mental health disorders, and giving away personal possessions.
Wesley Garrett, a senior at Joplin High School, says that losing peers always has an impact on all of the students at JHS. He says that is why suicide is an issue that he cares about.
"This is a really heavy subject to talk about, but also one that's important to me."
He adds that getting more people involved in increasing awareness can help save lives.
He said, "I think if we get more people involved with this it can help save more lives and hopefully let others know that we are here for you. Don't think that it's all over because it's not."
Southern Lights Counseling serves all of southwest Missouri.
More information can be found on their website: http://www.southernlightcounseling.net/.
Parsons High school was a brief lockdown this morning. According to school officials police were notified that there was going to be a shooting today at the high school around 10am. The school was placed on lockdown as police search the area. The students were released at 11am. At this time police are conducting a thorough search of the building. The schools says the student safety is their priority and that all students who came to school went home toda...More >>
Parsons High school was a brief lockdown this morning. According to school officials police were notified that there was going to be a shooting today at the high school around 10am. The school was placed on lockdown as police search the area. The students were released at 11am. At this time police are conducting a thorough search of the building. The schools says the student safety is their priority and that all students who came to school went home toda...More >>
According to Joplin Police Department officers were called to 1301 South Maiden Lane early Thursday for a suspicious vehicle. A male suspect ran from the vehicle into the woods. Other occupants in the car were detained. After investigating the vehicle was found to be stolen. There is no substantial threat to public safety in the area, but was a large police presence initially. Joplin Police report Wednesday night Miami Nation Tribal Police attempted to stop a vehicle ...More >>
According to Joplin Police Department officers were called to 1301 South Maiden Lane early Thursday for a suspicious vehicle. A male suspect ran from the vehicle into the woods. Other occupants in the car were detained. After investigating the vehicle was found to be stolen. There is no substantial threat to public safety in the area, but was a large police presence initially. Joplin Police report Wednesday night Miami Nation Tribal Police attempted to stop a vehicle ...More >>
Fire breaks out at the Wyandotte Schools bus barn, forcing the district to cancel classes until Tuesday. This photo shared on Facebook by the Wyandotte School District shows the aftermath of a late night fire at the district's bus barn. According to the Wyandotte Fire Chief, the fire started just before 11pm. The blaze destroyed 11 buses. The chief says the school district is working with insurance to get rental buses in time for classes to resume on Tuesday af...More >>
Fire breaks out at the Wyandotte Schools bus barn, forcing the district to cancel classes until Tuesday. This photo shared on Facebook by the Wyandotte School District shows the aftermath of a late night fire at the district's bus barn. According to the Wyandotte Fire Chief, the fire started just before 11pm. The blaze destroyed 11 buses. The chief says the school district is working with insurance to get rental buses in time for classes to resume on Tuesday af...More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens admits he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet. The governor and his wife released a statement Wednesday night following a report from our CBS sister station in St. Louis, KMOV, that said Greitens had a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015. According to KMOV's report, the woman's ex-husband alleged Greitens photographed he...More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens admits he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denies allegations he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet. The governor and his wife released a statement Wednesday night following a report from our CBS sister station in St. Louis, KMOV, that said Greitens had a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015. According to KMOV's report, the woman's ex-husband alleged Greitens photographed he...More >>
Two new alleged victims are named in an lawsuit against a former Joplin teacher and the school district. The lawsuit was filed against the district and Amanda Schweitzer, the former Joplin North Middle School teacher accused of having sex with a student. It was originally filed by the mother of an alleged victim in December. The suit now includes another child of that mother.. and an additional mother and child. The suit alleges the district "failed to take steps to prevent sex...More >>
Two new alleged victims are named in an lawsuit against a former Joplin teacher and the school district. The lawsuit was filed against the district and Amanda Schweitzer, the former Joplin North Middle School teacher accused of having sex with a student. It was originally filed by the mother of an alleged victim in December. The suit now includes another child of that mother.. and an additional mother and child. The suit alleges the district "failed to take steps to prevent sex...More >>