Quantcast

Community Forum Puts the Focus on Teen Suicide - KOAM TV 7

Community Forum Puts the Focus on Teen Suicide

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A community forum in Joplin is putting the focus on teen suicide. 

Sadly, it's an issue that has become all too common in the news in recent months.

Two Joplin High School students have taken their own lives since the beginning of December. There has also been a total of four suicides in Joplin and Carthage since the beginning of the school year. 

Tonight's forum was organized by Southern Lights Counseling, and focused on discussing the causes of teen suicide and coming up with possible solutions.

Gail Roberson, Director of Southern Lights Counseling, says that the solution to the issue is complex because suicide is a complex issue. 

She said," We have asked why of professionals tonight, we have asked why of family tonight, we have asked why of peers tonight, of the school personnel tonight, and what we are coming up with is it is complex, and there is no one answer. But we are looking for solutions. That's where we need to focus."

Roberson adds that even though the issue is complex, there are signs that can serve as warnings to thoughts of suicide, such as depression and other mental health disorders, and giving away personal possessions.

Wesley Garrett, a senior at Joplin High School, says that losing peers always has an impact on all of the students at JHS. He says that is why suicide is an issue that he cares about.

"This is a really heavy subject to talk about, but also one that's important to me."

He adds that getting more people involved in increasing awareness can help save lives.

He said, "I think if we get more people involved with this it can help save more lives and hopefully let others know that we are here for you. Don't think that it's all over because it's not."

Southern Lights Counseling serves all of southwest Missouri. 

More information can be found on their website: http://www.southernlightcounseling.net/

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Parsons Police Investigate a Threat Against High School

    Parsons Police Investigate a Threat Against High School

    Parsons Police Investigate a Threat Against High School

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:46 PM EST2018-01-11 20:46:20 GMT

    Parsons High school was a brief lockdown this morning.  According to school officials police were notified that there was going to be a shooting today at the high school around 10am.   The school was placed on lockdown as police search the area.   The students were released at 11am. At this time police are conducting a thorough search of the building.   The schools says the student safety is their priority and that all students who came to school went home toda...

    More >>

    Parsons High school was a brief lockdown this morning.  According to school officials police were notified that there was going to be a shooting today at the high school around 10am.   The school was placed on lockdown as police search the area.   The students were released at 11am. At this time police are conducting a thorough search of the building.   The schools says the student safety is their priority and that all students who came to school went home toda...

    More >>

  • Suspect Flees From Local Police is Caught

    Suspect Flees From Local Police is Caught

    Suspect Flees From Local Police is Caught

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:24 PM EST2018-01-11 21:24:11 GMT

    According to Joplin Police Department officers were called to 1301 South Maiden Lane early Thursday for a suspicious vehicle. A male suspect ran from the vehicle into the woods. Other occupants in the car were detained. After investigating the vehicle was found to be stolen. There is no substantial threat to public safety in the area, but was a large police presence initially.  Joplin Police report Wednesday night Miami Nation Tribal Police attempted to stop a vehicle ...

    More >>

    According to Joplin Police Department officers were called to 1301 South Maiden Lane early Thursday for a suspicious vehicle. A male suspect ran from the vehicle into the woods. Other occupants in the car were detained. After investigating the vehicle was found to be stolen. There is no substantial threat to public safety in the area, but was a large police presence initially.  Joplin Police report Wednesday night Miami Nation Tribal Police attempted to stop a vehicle ...

    More >>

  • Wyandotte Schools Bus Barn Fire

    Wyandotte Schools Bus Barn Fire

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:50 PM EST2018-01-11 17:50:12 GMT

    Fire breaks out at the Wyandotte Schools bus barn, forcing the district to cancel classes until Tuesday.  This photo shared on Facebook by the Wyandotte School District shows the aftermath of a late night fire at the district's bus barn.  According to the Wyandotte Fire Chief, the fire started just before 11pm.  The blaze destroyed 11 buses.  The chief says the school district is working with insurance to get rental buses in time for classes to resume on Tuesday af...

    More >>

    Fire breaks out at the Wyandotte Schools bus barn, forcing the district to cancel classes until Tuesday.  This photo shared on Facebook by the Wyandotte School District shows the aftermath of a late night fire at the district's bus barn.  According to the Wyandotte Fire Chief, the fire started just before 11pm.  The blaze destroyed 11 buses.  The chief says the school district is working with insurance to get rental buses in time for classes to resume on Tuesday af...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.