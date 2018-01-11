Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-10

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-10

INCREASING SEVERE CRASHES

  • Emergency responders in Cherokee County, Kansas say they've seen fewer vehicle crashes, but more of them are serious.  While the overall number of crashes has dropped, the number of serious crashes has increased by about 40% over the past few months.  The Cherokee County Sheriff says distracted driving is the number one cause for many of these serious crashes.

FORT SCOTT BOARDING SCHOOL

  • A new school is under construction in Fort Scott, Kansas.  It's called Saint Martin's Academy, an all boys Catholic boarding school.  Phase two will construct cabins where boys will live in groups of 12.  The school is connected to 200 acres and a working farm which will serve as an outdoor classroom.  Construction should be completed in July with classes for freshman and sophomores the first year beginning in September. 

MORSE PARK UPGRADE

  • Morse park in Neosho Tuesday afternoon received some new picnic tables.  The Neosho “Dogwood Run" presented four of them to the town's parks department.  Dogwood Run hosts an annual 5K run that provides a dogwood sapling to each of the race's participants.  The tables were built with the help of the vocational technical department at Crowder College.

CALIFORNIA WEATHER WOES

  • Search and rescue operations are underway in Southern California following a powerful winter storm that triggered deadly mudslides and flooding.  Rescue teams in Southern California air lifted dozens of residents to safety Tuesday as homes and cars were wiped out.
     

