KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-11

CARTHAGE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
- Two people are in the hospital following a shooting in Carthage and police are looking for the shooter. It happened at A home on the 1100 Block of South River around 11:45pm Tuesday night. Both victims were taken by ambulance to Mercy hospital in Joplin. Investigators say the two victims are acquaintances, but they're not sure what the relationship might be between the victims and shooter.
SOUTHWEST CITY CHILDCARE
- A rural Southwest Missouri town is now home to a much needed childcare service. The Economic Security Corporation's Early Head Start Childcare partnership program is now open and operating in Southwest City, Missouri after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Wednesday. The ESC program is funded through federal grant money and is aimed at providing low-income families with high-quality, no cost childcare for infants and toddlers.
CAREER OPPORTUNITIES
- Crawford County high school students were invited to Career Opportunities Day in Pittsburg Wednesday morning. It took place at the Pitt State "Plaster Center". Around 300 juniors and seniors attended a presentation by Pitsco about social media and other topics.
CES TECH SHOW POWER OUTAGE
- The lights are back on at the Consumer Electronics Tech Show in Las Vegas. Power went out for about two hours in some of the showrooms at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday. Officials are blaming the outage on heavy rainfall earlier this week. Some of the exhibitors used the blackout to tout their battery-operated products.