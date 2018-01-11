Quantcast

WILDCAT WEDNESDAY - Hydrating your House Plants

As the temperatures drop, we tend to turn the thermostat up... a change that can really dry out your houseplants.  This morning KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with K-State Extension Service Horticulture Agent, Jacob Weber to find out what you can do to keep your indoor plants from getting too thirsty this winter.

