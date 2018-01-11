Medday Thursday - Brachytherapy Treatments for Cancer

Freeman Health System is hiring! The Joplin hospital is in search of “Weekend Warrior” nurses in both its Medical Oncology and ICU departments. KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with registered nurses, Kellie Arrasmith and Jeremy Jones, to find out how these weekend only positions will help nurses across the board spend more time with their families and provide better quality healthcare to their patients. If you are considering a future career wit...More >>
Are you protected from the Flu? KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Rebecca Adamson from the Crawford County Health Department to find out the current Flu status for Southeast Kansas. She also offers a few tips to help keep you and your family safe. Here are a few symptoms you may experience if you have the flu: Fever. Cough and sore throat. Runny or stuffy nose. Muscle or body aches and chills. Headaches. Fatigue.More >>
