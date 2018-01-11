Suspect Flees From Local Police is Caught

According to Joplin Police Department officers were called to 1301 South Maiden Lane early Thursday for a suspicious vehicle. A male suspect ran from the vehicle into the woods. Other occupants in the car were detained. After investigating the vehicle was found to be stolen. There is no substantial threat to public safety in the area, but was a large police presence initially.

Joplin Police report Wednesday night Miami Nation Tribal Police attempted to stop a vehicle in Miami. The vehicle initially stopped and then fled from them. Police initiated a pursuit which involved Ottawa County, Quapaw PD, and several Tribal Police agencies. The pursuit entered Missouri and they requested assistance from us to try and deploy Stop Sticks. We were not able to get in position to deploy Stop Sticks, however the driver stopped and fled into the wooded area around McClelland Park. A perimeter was established and track was conducted utilizing K9 Ax. The driver was located by K9 Ax. He was taken into custody without incident. The driver was identified as Travis Perry and had several felony warrants out of Jasper County. His bond totaled $60,000.