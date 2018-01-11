Quantcast

Suspect Flees From Local Police is Caught - KOAM TV 7

Suspect Flees From Local Police is Caught

Suspect Flees From Local Police is Caught

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

According to Joplin Police Department officers were called to 1301 South Maiden Lane early Thursday for a suspicious vehicle. A male suspect ran from the vehicle into the woods. Other occupants in the car were detained. After investigating the vehicle was found to be stolen. There is no substantial threat to public safety in the area, but was a large police presence initially. 

Joplin Police report Wednesday night Miami Nation Tribal Police attempted to stop a vehicle in Miami. The vehicle initially stopped and then fled from them. Police initiated a pursuit which involved Ottawa County, Quapaw PD, and several Tribal Police agencies. The pursuit entered Missouri and they requested assistance from us to try and deploy Stop Sticks. We were not able to get in position to deploy Stop Sticks, however the driver stopped and fled into the wooded area around McClelland Park. A perimeter was established and track was conducted utilizing K9 Ax. The driver was located by K9 Ax. He was taken into custody without incident. The driver was identified as Travis Perry and had several felony warrants out of Jasper County. His bond totaled $60,000.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Ten Wyandotte Buses Destroyed By Overnight Fire

    Ten Wyandotte Buses Destroyed By Overnight Fire

    Thursday, January 11 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-01-11 23:42:35 GMT
    Wyandotte Fire Department responded to a call that would take a major hit on the town's school district. "Upon arrival, we found the buses fully involved and the barn roof had already caved in. So they had been burning for a little bit" says the chief of Wyandotte Fire Department, Jodi Francisco. Between the weather and proximity of the buses, the fire spread fast. "The buses were parked so close together that it spread pretty quick from bus to bus to bus. So that's ...More >>
    Wyandotte Fire Department responded to a call that would take a major hit on the town's school district. "Upon arrival, we found the buses fully involved and the barn roof had already caved in. So they had been burning for a little bit" says the chief of Wyandotte Fire Department, Jodi Francisco. Between the weather and proximity of the buses, the fire spread fast. "The buses were parked so close together that it spread pretty quick from bus to bus to bus. So that's ...More >>

  • Parson Police Found Online Threat Against High School

    Parson Police Found Online Threat Against High School

    Parson Police Found Online Threat Against High School

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-01-11 22:15:57 GMT

    Parsons High school was a brief lockdown this morning.  According to school officials police were notified that there was going to be a shooting today at the high school around 10am.   The school was placed on lockdown as police search the area.   The students were released at 11am. At this time police are conducting a thorough search of the building.   The schools says the student safety is their priority and that all students who came to school went home toda...

    More >>

    Parsons High school was a brief lockdown this morning.  According to school officials police were notified that there was going to be a shooting today at the high school around 10am.   The school was placed on lockdown as police search the area.   The students were released at 11am. At this time police are conducting a thorough search of the building.   The schools says the student safety is their priority and that all students who came to school went home toda...

    More >>

  • Suspect Flees From Local Police is Caught

    Suspect Flees From Local Police is Caught

    Suspect Flees From Local Police is Caught

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:24 PM EST2018-01-11 21:24:11 GMT

    According to Joplin Police Department officers were called to 1301 South Maiden Lane early Thursday for a suspicious vehicle. A male suspect ran from the vehicle into the woods. Other occupants in the car were detained. After investigating the vehicle was found to be stolen. There is no substantial threat to public safety in the area, but was a large police presence initially.  Joplin Police report Wednesday night Miami Nation Tribal Police attempted to stop a vehicle ...

    More >>

    According to Joplin Police Department officers were called to 1301 South Maiden Lane early Thursday for a suspicious vehicle. A male suspect ran from the vehicle into the woods. Other occupants in the car were detained. After investigating the vehicle was found to be stolen. There is no substantial threat to public safety in the area, but was a large police presence initially.  Joplin Police report Wednesday night Miami Nation Tribal Police attempted to stop a vehicle ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.