Parsons Police Investigate a Threat Against High School

Parsons High school was a brief lockdown this morning.

According to school officials police were notified that there was going to be a shooting today at the high school around 10am.

The school was placed on lockdown as police search the area.

The students were released at 11am.

At this time police are conducting a thorough search of the building.

The schools says the student safety is their priority and that all students who came to school went home today.