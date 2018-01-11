Ten Wyandotte Buses Destroyed By Overnight Fire

Wyandotte Fire Department responded to a call that would take a major hit on the town's school district.

"Upon arrival, we found the buses fully involved and the barn roof had already caved in. So they had been burning for a little bit" says the chief of Wyandotte Fire Department, Jodi Francisco.

Between the weather and proximity of the buses, the fire spread fast.

"The buses were parked so close together that it spread pretty quick from bus to bus to bus. So that's what we had to deal with with the wind driving the fire as well" says Francisco.

Not only were 10 buses, the shelter, and a maintenance truck left destroyed, but the district's budget got burned too, losing 900,000 dollars worth of buses.

"We need to decide how many buses we can buy, do we buy used? Do we need to do a lease? Or is this gonna put us in harms way where it's taking away from our kids in the classroom? We may need to go to the community and say we may have to try to run an emergency bond" says the Wyandotte Public School's Superintendent, Troy Gray.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire marshal.

Decisions the school board will have to make after the insurance adjuster gives them their total.

But thanks to neighboring schools, kids will be able to get a bus ride to school on Tuesday at the normal time, from either one of the four Wyandotte buses that weren't damaged, or from a neighboring school district bus.

Which is the school's main mission.

"The most important thing to me is to get our kids back in school. We transport about 77 percent of our kids in, so we're their only ride. And for some of our kids we're their only meal. We're the warmth, it's cold." says Gray.

Between the Miami, Caney, Seneca and Carl Junction schools lending buses, and Fairland, Peoria and Quapaw, fire departments responding. There wasn't shortage of fourstaters lending a hand to Wyandotte.