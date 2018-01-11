KDOT Making Preparations For Winter Weather

In Kansas, KDOT has actually sent their day crews home with an expectation of them returning this evening around 8:00.

Officials tell us they're monitoring the weather conditions closely and have trucks and salt ready to go as soon as they're needed.

They're not expecting as much wintry precipitation as their counterparts on the Missouri side.

KDOT Area Superintendent Wayne Nelson said "What we'll do is we'll bring the night shift crews in, they'll be enough to operate our equipment, and they'll be here whatever time we tell them to come, if we say come on back in at 8:00, then they'll get started at 8:00, and they'll run all night, they'll run their shift."