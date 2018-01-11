Small Towns With Deep Roots - Mulberry, KS

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
An accident in Cherokee County sends one man to the hospital. The accident occurred just before 8:00 this evening on Southwest 90th just south of Hallowell. According to Sheriff David Groves, the driver of this SUV lost control. The SUV left the road and overturned -- ending up in a creek. A passerby noticed the tail lights and called 911.More >>
An accident in Cherokee County sends one man to the hospital. The accident occurred just before 8:00 this evening on Southwest 90th just south of Hallowell. According to Sheriff David Groves, the driver of this SUV lost control. The SUV left the road and overturned -- ending up in a creek. A passerby noticed the tail lights and called 911.More >>
Earlier, we took you to Mulberry, Kansas, a small town that's lost most of it's history to time and neglect. But, that's not always the case, as some communities fight to preserve that history. Joe Works: "They were in bad need of repair, several of them had been abandoned because of the leaking roofs." Joe Works has spent the last several years putting his own money into the restoration of a row of buildings on the Humboldt square.More >>
Earlier, we took you to Mulberry, Kansas, a small town that's lost most of it's history to time and neglect. But, that's not always the case, as some communities fight to preserve that history. Joe Works: "They were in bad need of repair, several of them had been abandoned because of the leaking roofs." Joe Works has spent the last several years putting his own money into the restoration of a row of buildings on the Humboldt square.More >>
We often see the historic renovations and progress in communities like Pittsburg and Joplin, but, what about those without major support from outside groups?. How do they preserve their past?. Mulberry native Kathleen Henegar: "It was 1887, 86 or 87, when the town, a man by the name of Taylor, started a store and got a post office started, and it was called Mulberry Grove, Kansas." That's how it all started here in what's now known as 'M...More >>
We often see the historic renovations and progress in communities like Pittsburg and Joplin, but, what about those without major support from outside groups?. How do they preserve their past?. Mulberry native Kathleen Henegar: "It was 1887, 86 or 87, when the town, a man by the name of Taylor, started a store and got a post office started, and it was called Mulberry Grove, Kansas." That's how it all started here in what's now known as 'M...More >>
In Kansas, KDOT has actually sent their day crews home with an expectation of them returning this evening around 8:00. Officials tell us they're monitoring the weather conditions closely and have trucks and salt ready to go as soon as they're needed.More >>
In Kansas, KDOT has actually sent their day crews home with an expectation of them returning this evening around 8:00. Officials tell us they're monitoring the weather conditions closely and have trucks and salt ready to go as soon as they're needed.More >>
It's been years in the making, but now, Webb City says King Jack Park is ready for new adventures this summer. The city is wrapping up a number of improvement projects to draw more people to the park. King Jack Park - it's the unofficial "heart" of Webb City.More >>
It's been years in the making, but now, Webb City says King Jack Park is ready for new adventures this summer. The city is wrapping up a number of improvement projects to draw more people to the park. King Jack Park - it's the unofficial "heart" of Webb City.More >>
The Joplin Elks Lodge held a benefit breakfast this morning for a local bicycle group...but, it's not an ordinary group of cyclists. Funds were raised for JOMO Adventures. A group of cyclists who ride to raise money for charitable causes. More than 100 people came out for breakfast...raising more than $1,000 dollars.More >>
The Joplin Elks Lodge held a benefit breakfast this morning for a local bicycle group...but, it's not an ordinary group of cyclists. Funds were raised for JOMO Adventures. A group of cyclists who ride to raise money for charitable causes. More than 100 people came out for breakfast...raising more than $1,000 dollars.More >>
As for the Joplin Police Department service calls decreased from 2016 to 2017 by nearly 5,000. Captain Trevor Duncan says that's still pretty high for a city the size of Joplin. And also told us that the department is overworked. That's shown by an increase in resignations.More >>
As for the Joplin Police Department service calls decreased from 2016 to 2017 by nearly 5,000. Captain Trevor Duncan says that's still pretty high for a city the size of Joplin. And also told us that the department is overworked. That's shown by an increase in resignations.More >>
A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin. It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon. Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.More >>
A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin. It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon. Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.More >>
New Year's Eve is around the corner, and with it falling on a weekend, many, are celebrating tonight as well. Whether you're celebrating out and about or at home, law enforcement wants you to be safe and responsible, and there are ways to get a safe ride home at no cost.More >>
New Year's Eve is around the corner, and with it falling on a weekend, many, are celebrating tonight as well. Whether you're celebrating out and about or at home, law enforcement wants you to be safe and responsible, and there are ways to get a safe ride home at no cost.More >>