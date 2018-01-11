An accident in Cherokee County sends one man to the hospital.

The accident occurred just before 8:00 this evening on Southwest 90th just south of Hallowell.

According to Sheriff David Groves, the driver of this SUV lost control.

The SUV left the road and overturned -- ending up in a creek.

A passerby noticed the tail lights and called 911.

Sheriff's deputies arrived and found the SUV partially submerged in the creek with the driver trapped inside.

The deputies then used a tow rope tied to a patrol car to turn the vehicle back on it's top -- and get the driver out.

The 35 year old man was taken to Maude Norton Mercy Hospital in Columbus for non-life threatening injuries.

Both the Columbus and Lola township fire departments responded to the scene.

The investigation is on going into what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway, and while it's currently unclear if it was weather related, I did encounter a number of slick spots en route to the accident scene.