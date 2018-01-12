KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 1-12

CHEROKEE COUNTY WATER RESCUE
- An accident in Cherokee County sends one man to the hospital. The accident occurred just before 8pm last night on Southwest 90th just south of Hallowell. The 35-year old man was taken to Maude Norton Mercy Hospital in Columbus for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is on going into what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.
WYANDOTTE BUS FIRE UPDATE
- Wyandotte public school students got to skip school yesterday, but not because of the weather. Ten of the school's busses caught fire Wednesday night and were left destroyed--along with their shelter and a maintenance truck. The fire chief says no one was hurt and the fire marshal is investigating what started the fire.
JULIAN ASSANGE CITIZENSHIP
- Wiki leaks founder Julian Assange is now a citizen of Ecuador. He's been living in asylum at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London for more than five years. Assange is subject to arrest in Britain for jumping bail...and fears possible extradition to the U.S. for allegedly publishing leaked classified documents.
CALIFORNIA MUDSLIDES
- Hope is dimming in the search for survivors of the California mudslides. At least 17 people, all from Montecito are dead and more than 40 are still unaccounted for. Many beaches in Santa Barbara County are closed to swimmers because of contamination from the floodwater.