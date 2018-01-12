TANK OR BANK: "The Post Preview" and Tawnya's Box Office Predictions

KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview "The Post" and other new movies arriving in 4-State Theaters this weekend. Tawnya also presents her box office Top 5 predictions.

Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions:

1. Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle

2. Paddington 2

3. The Post

4. The Commuter

5. Star Wars - The Last Jedi

Do you think they will tank or bank?

For a list of local show times click here.