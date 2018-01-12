Quantcast

TANK OR BANK: "The Post Preview" and Tawnya's Box Office Predict - KOAM TV 7

TANK OR BANK: "The Post Preview" and Tawnya's Box Office Predictions

Updated:

KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview "The Post" and other new movies arriving in 4-State Theaters this weekend.  Tawnya also presents her box office Top 5 predictions. 

Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions:

1. Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle

2. Paddington 2

3. The Post

4. The Commuter

5. Star Wars - The Last Jedi

Do you think they will tank or bank?

For a list of local show times click here.

  • Other RecipesMore>>

  • TANK OR BANK: "The Post Preview" and Tawnya's Box Office Predictions

    TANK OR BANK: "The Post Preview" and Tawnya's Box Office Predictions

    Friday, January 12 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-01-12 13:37:54 GMT
    KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview "The Post" and other new movies arriving in 4-State Theaters this weekend.  Tawnya also presents her box office Top 5 predictions.  Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions: 1. Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle 2. Paddington 2 3. The Post 4. The Commuter 5. Star Wars - The Last Jedi Do you think they will tank or bank? For a list of local show times click here.More >>
    KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview "The Post" and other new movies arriving in 4-State Theaters this weekend.  Tawnya also presents her box office Top 5 predictions.  Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions: 1. Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle 2. Paddington 2 3. The Post 4. The Commuter 5. Star Wars - The Last Jedi Do you think they will tank or bank? For a list of local show times click here.More >>

  • WILDCAT WEDNESDAY - Hydrating your House Plants

    WILDCAT WEDNESDAY - Hydrating your House Plants

    Thursday, January 11 2018 9:06 AM EST2018-01-11 14:06:22 GMT
    As the temperatures drop, we tend to turn the thermostat up... a change that can really dry out your houseplants.  This morning KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with K-State Extension Service Horticulture Agent, Jacob Weber to find out what you can do to keep your indoor plants from getting too thirsty this winter.More >>
    As the temperatures drop, we tend to turn the thermostat up... a change that can really dry out your houseplants.  This morning KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with K-State Extension Service Horticulture Agent, Jacob Weber to find out what you can do to keep your indoor plants from getting too thirsty this winter.More >>

  • Tank or Bank (Jan. 5-7, 2018)

    Tank or Bank (Jan. 5-7, 2018)

    Monday, January 8 2018 9:49 AM EST2018-01-08 14:49:44 GMT
    The Last Jedi’s reign at the top of the box office is over.  Thanks to the Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jumanji! Koam’s Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip review the top 5 movies making bank in theaters this past weekend plus at review of Tawnya’s “Tank or Bank” Predictions. HOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE (Jan. 5-7, 2018) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle                  &nb...More >>
    The Last Jedi’s reign at the top of the box office is over.  Thanks to the Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jumanji! Koam’s Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip review the top 5 movies making bank in theaters this past weekend plus at review of Tawnya’s “Tank or Bank” Predictions. HOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE (Jan. 5-7, 2018) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle                  &nb...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.